One of the island’s most well-known and recognisable artists is opening her latest exhibition later this month.
Eileen Schaer will showcase her latest work at the Studio 42 art gallery on Bat View Road in Port St Mary in the exhibition ‘Small Paintings’ which will open on October 19 with an event from 1pm to 4pm.
The exhibition will run for a month and Studio 42 owner Eben Carswell said: ‘She brings together a suite of dreamlike images creating a sense of balance and harmony in her own individual style.’
Eileen was born in Liverpool and came to live in the Isle of Man in 1975 when her late husband - the artist David Fletcher - became course leader of the Isle of Man College’s art and design foundation course working alongside Norman Sayle.
It’s been two years since her last solo show and Eileen will be showing 28 of her new paintings which will be the first time they have been on display. All are small gouache paintings and have been executed over the last two years.
Eben said: ‘Eileen brings us some much needed magic to our autumnal days, the enigmatic Eileen brings us a gathering of small paintings for us all to enjoy
‘Imaginative, uplifting, poetic and unique describes the work of Eileen Schaer. She is self-taught creating one off pieces that represent independence of spirit.
‘All are joyful dreamscapes where animals and humans co-exist peacefully and harmoniously, creating poetic dramas which can be interpreted in different ways.
‘Her magical paintings have a sophisticated and at the same time childlike feel which her admirers and collectors like so much.’
- Are you an artist, author, or musician? Got an event to promote? Email details and a photo to [email protected] for a chance to feature in Island Life.