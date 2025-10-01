Manx National Heritage is calling on visitors not to miss their last opportunity to experience ‘Leonard McCombe: Through the Lens of War’, which closes on Sunday, October 5 at the House of Manannan.
Born on the island, Leonard McCombe rose to international acclaim as one of the world’s foremost photojournalists.
This exhibition in Peel, which has been running since early May, shines a spotlight on his formative years, presenting a series of powerful images captured during the closing months of the Second World War.
From haunting scenes of devastation across Germany and Poland in 1945 to intimate portraits of displaced civilians, McCombe’s photographs capture both the trauma of conflict and the enduring spirit of humanity.
Many of the prints on display have been developed directly from McCombe’s personal negatives and are being shown to the public for the very first time, making this exhibition a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
A spokesperson from MNH commented: ‘Rather than merely capturing scenes to support the text of a writer, McCombe’s work was strong enough to stand on its own.
‘Indeed, it was good enough to get him a job offer from Life, then one of the world’s best-selling magazines.
‘He left for the United States, never to return, and for the remainder of his career captured life as it was changing fast.
‘Intriguingly, his work documenting one of the last ranches still using cowboys on horseback led to the “Marlboro Man” advertising campaign.’
A few years before McCombe’s death, his family began sorting through and scanning his many negatives.
Exhibitions in Europe and New York followed, before a collaboration between the Isle of Man Post Office and Manx National Heritage has now resulted in a joint exhibition and stamp issue in the island.
‘Leonard McCombe: Through the Lens of War’ is on display at the House of Manannan until Sunday, October 5.
Admission is free, with donations welcome.
