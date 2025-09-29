Manx artist and designer Bethany Williams is set to unveil her debut solo exhibition at Bethlem Gallery in London this month.
Titled ‘This Wild, Achingly Beautiful Place’, the exhibition opens on Saturday, October 11, and draws on Williams’ personal experiences growing up in the island.
The show explores themes of chronic illness, recovery and the healing power of nature, blending art, fashion and social commentary.
Bethany, known internationally for her ethical and sustainable approach to fashion, has previously collaborated with major institutions including Adidas, the Tate, and the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A).
In 2021, she was awarded the prestigious ‘BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund’.
For her first solo show, Bethany presents new artworks created using sustainable materials, natural dyes, and personal imagery. The exhibition aims to highlight the mind-body connection and give voice to the often-overlooked experiences of women living with chronic pain.
Collaboration plays a central role in the exhibition, featuring contributions from Spencer Martin (woodwork), Karen Kewley (appliqué), and Melissa Kitty Jarram (design).
The Isle of Man Arts Council, who have been supporting Bethany in her creative endeavors, praised Williams’ achievement.
A spokesperson said: ‘We’re incredibly proud to see a Manx artist making such an impact on the international stage, celebrating creativity, sustainability, and community.’
Following its London debut, ‘This Wild, Achingly Beautiful Place’ is scheduled to come to the House of Manannan in Peel in autumn 2027, bringing the work back to the artist’s roots.
Bethany, who is also featured in the latest issue of Vogue magazine, commented: ‘This is my most personal work to date — an exploration of illness, healing, identity, and the quiet, powerful process of rebuilding when everything falls apart.
‘It’s a love letter to the land that held me, the pain that changed me and the version of myself I never expected to meet.’