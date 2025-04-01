An annual day of wellbeing, mindfulness and engaging with mental health in a positive way is set to take place again this June.
Being held at the Millhouse in Santon on the weekend of June 14 and 15, the festival will include ‘life-changing talks, fantastic food and like-minded friends’, and will focus on mindfulness, meditation, yoga and spirituality.
This year’s festival will also have seven guest keynote speakers including best-selling authors, 16 workshops and eight enlightening talks, as well as forest craft, an ice-bath and sauna, and food from Taste of Africa, The Parish Pantry and Trudy Scrumptious.
Mike Kewley, who formed the festival and continues to run it, said: ‘Mindful Mann seems to offer something for everyone, whether they are just curious about personal development, actively practicing meditation or yoga, or if they simply want a weekend of fascinating talks and workshops by world experts and best-selling authors.
‘I think a festival like this is needed now more than ever as it brings people together, offering ways to thrive and grow, rather than simply cope with life’s struggles.
‘The audience is always small and intimate but this gives people an opportunity to brush shoulders with the speakers and soak up the atmosphere.
‘I also love how the visiting speakers instantly fall in love with the island and it’s slower pace of living.’
This year’s guest speakers include philosopher and best-selling author Tim Freke, transpersonal psychologist Steve Taylor and award winning composer Tim Wheater.
There will be further workshops by Ishatar and Sundari Howell, as well as a talk by meditation teacher Deborah O’Shea.
Guest speakers from the island are also set to attend, including Phil Quirk, Rosemary O’Donohue, Emily Todd, Jess Edwards, Raymond Wun, Amy Howse, Janet Bradley, Ian Kirk and Gemma Sharp, exploring everything from mindset, breathwork, neurodiversity and tai chi.
Mike said that he set up the first festival after travelling to countries such as India, Nepal, Pakistan, Myanmar and Thailand.
‘After also living in Wales, Cornwall and Bristol, I returned to the Isle of Man to teach mindfulness but realised that there wasn’t a festival dedicated to wellbeing and spirituality,’ he said.
‘These festivals are where we can learn from teachers, authors and experts and explore a range of practices to enhance our mental and emotional wellbeing.
‘We have so many amazing teachers and practitioners here in the island and so I thought a festival would be the perfect way to bring everyone together and share some big ideas regarding who we are and exploring our place in the world.
‘This time we’re holding it in the grounds of the Mill House in Santon, set in 50 acres of garden with a secret glen.
‘It’s always an intimate event, with around 250 people attending, but we think this makes is very special indeed.’
Tickets for a single day on Saturday or Sunday are priced at £95, while a weekend ticket costs £180.