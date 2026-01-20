Tickets have gone on sale for the Isle of Man premiere of the multi-award-winning musical ‘Come From Away’, which will be staged at the Gaiety Theatre later this summer.
The production is being presented by Two Feathers Productions and marks the first time the internationally acclaimed show will be performed in the island.
Come From Away is widely regarded as one of the most successful and emotionally resonant musicals of the past decade.
The show is based on the true story of 7,000 airline passengers who were stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
When United States airspace was closed, 38 international flights were diverted to Gander International Airport, more than doubling the town’s population overnight.
Local residents, supported by neighbouring communities, responded by providing shelter, food and care to thousands of unexpected visitors.
Through a series of interwoven stories, the musical follows both the stranded passengers and the people of Gander, highlighting moments of humour, compassion and resilience during a period of global uncertainty.
Characters include Captain Beverley Bass, one of the world’s first female commercial airline pilots, alongside travellers from across the world and the local residents whose actions became internationally recognised as a symbol of generosity.
The Isle of Man production will be directed and choreographed by West End practitioner Tara Overfield-Wilkinson, who previously worked on ‘Come From Away’ as associate director and choreographer in the West End and on the UK tour.
Musical direction will be shared by Steve Daykin and David Kilgallon, with David Holland also part of the creative team.
The cast is made up of 12 island performers, each playing multiple roles throughout the show.
Lauren Molyneux takes on the role of Beverley Bass, with Alex Toohey appearing as Claude, the mayor of Gander, and Neil Callin as Oz, the town’s police constable.
Other cast members include Lisa Dancox as Beulah, Sue Tummon as Diane, Charlie Williams as Bob, Aloysius Magerman-James and Jack Divers as Kevin J and Kevin T, Nick Cain as Nick, Danielle Bridson as Hannah, Bryony Grant as Bonnie and Kathryn Toohey as Janice.
Two Feathers Productions has forged a growing profile within the island’s performing arts scene.
The company’s 2024 production of Jersey Boys sold out its run at the Gaiety Theatre and was followed by recognition at the Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence 2024, where the company was named New Business of the Year.
Come From Away will run for 10 performances at the Gaiety Theatre between July 10 and 18. Tickets are available via the VillaGaiety website.
The production is sponsored by Canaccord Wealth, ATLA Group and Black Grace Cowley, with additional support from the Steam Packet Company and Manx Radio.
