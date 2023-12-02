Wez Clarke came out on top in an extremely tightly contested final of Song Writer 2023 at Quids Inn, Douglas.
The final, which took place on Friday night, saw strong performances from all the finalists, Danny Looney, Trevor Shimmin and Joey Wylde.
Pub landlord Andy Saunders told Island Life: ‘Wez’s set featured powerful vocals, and tight guitar work with his original songs touching on many subjects and genres.
‘Wez upped his performance considerably from even his heat-winning set, with a completely new song written for his recently passed grandmother among the range of songs. From blues stylings to rock numbers his songs touched on adventure, wistfulness, and self doubt, to mental challenges and loss.’
Riffs Open Mic sponsored the trophies on the evening.
Danny was awarded the Rising Star trophy.
Wez won £600 to spend on recording time with an island producer of his choice, sponsored by Barbers Unit 5 as well as a series of gigs at major events. The sponsors also treated all the finalists to champagne, styling products and free haircuts.
Twelve entrants took part in the competition, with heats held each Friday night in November.
They played 40-minute sets of original music, with one cover song allowed.
Andy said: ‘All 12 entrants to the competition produced some amazing original music and every one of them should be hugely proud of what they achieved.
‘This was one of the closest and highest quality events we have ever had at Quids Inn. Any one of them would have been a worthy winner.’
He gave a special mention to Charlie Aaron, who made his gigging debut at the competition and was an extremely close second in his heat.
Andy said: ‘He is certainly one to watch for the future.’