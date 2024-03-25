A colourful charity fundraiser has proved a huge success as people revelled in throwing powdered paint at each other.
The Holi Festival of Colours - based on the cultural tradition from India - took place in bright spring sunshine at the Fun Barn in Onchan at the weekend.
The event was hosted by Seema Naik, of Kurries and Steaks restaurant and was held in aid of The Pahar Trust Nepal and Breast Cancer Now IoM.
Angie Aire, of Breast Cancer Now, was delighted with the event’s success which helps raise vital funds for the charity.
She said: ‘More than 140 adults and children enjoyed getting into the spirit of the festival by sprinkling bags of coloured powder over each other in the field on a fine on sunny Spring day.
‘The fun was followed by a delicious plateful of wonderful street food kindly provided by Kurries and Steaks which was enjoyed by everyone.
‘Our grateful thanks to the St John Ambulance Team and their young trainees who attended the event. Also, thanks to everyone who came, threw colour, chased each other, laughed in the sunshine, ate delightful food and thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon . ‘This is the third year this successful event has been run and each year it just gets bigger and better. Roll on 2025!’