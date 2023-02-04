Thursday (tonight)
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Band Battle 2023, heat two, with Half Naked Headline, Impulsive and Self Destructive, and Moder at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Relative Impact and Paul Reynolds in Atholl Room Concert at Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm. Free entry, donations gratefully received.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Ten Eighty Trees with The Getaways at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Funky Friday karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, from 9pm to 1am.
- Ian Thompson at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- David Castro at Jaks, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Toby Higgs at The Union, Castletown.
Saturday
- Traffic Light Party featuring DJ Sound at The Monkey House, Farrants Way, Castletown, 7pm. Dressing your traffic light colour is encouraged but not required.
- Night Time Tennis and Voodoo Bandits at Mad Jack’s Douglas, 8pm.
- David Castro singing Soul, Pop and Reggae at The Grosvenor, Andreas, 8.30pm.
- Open Mic Night hosted by Eugene Wilson at The Crosby, 8.30pm-11pm.
- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Ten Eighty Trees with The Getaways at COOil Bar, Ramsey, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Manor, Willaston, 9pm-midnight.
- Hunters at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Jaks, Douglas, 9pm.
- CUNextFriday at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- The Chris Winchester Band at The Railway, Douglas, at 9pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- The Fossils at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- The Fundamentals at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Mitre, Ramsey.
- Miss Dynamite at The Heron, Anagh Coar.
- Toby Higgs at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas.
Sunday
- Traditional music session at The Manor, Willaston, 1pm-4pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by The Soul Show with David Castro and Joshua T Whalebone at 7.30pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke with Ray Sloane at Jaks, Douglas.
Wednesday
- Paul and Annie in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 8pm.