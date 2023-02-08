Thursday (tonight)
-Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Open Mic at Bottle Monkey Brew Co, Castletown, with guest performer Callum Brew.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Phil Rock at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, from 5pm-7pm.
- Band Battle 2023, heat three with Shady Acres, Blank Canvas and Insects at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Ellan Vannin, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Funky Friday karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, from 9pm to 1am.
- Ian Thompson at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
- Brown Sugar at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- Hannah Rebekah at Bottle Monkey Brew Co, Castletown, 7.30pm.
- Bahuki and The Getaways at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Dickie Kelly at South Douglas Old Friends Club, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Stuart Perks followed by dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Karaoke FM at The Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Karaoke at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm-late.
- Steve Nash acoustic The Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- David Castro at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
- Dusty Plankton with support from Wez Clarke at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Fuzion at The Manor, Willaston, 9.15pm.
- The Boneyard at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Commercial, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
-Powercut at The Creek, Peel.
- Toby Higgs at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- The Chris Winchester Band at The Front Porch, Douglas.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas.
Sunday
- Traditional music session at The Ginger Hall, Sulby, 1pm-4pm.
- TRiPOD at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 6.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by The Hunters at 7.30pm.
Wednesday
- Derek and friends in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.