Thursday (tonight)

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Power On Music presents Trevor Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

-Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.

- Harvey Mushman at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Open Mic at Bottle Monkey Brew Co, Castletown, with guest performer Callum Brew.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Phil Rock at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, from 5pm-7pm.

- Band Battle 2023, heat three with Shady Acres, Blank Canvas and Insects at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Dickie Kelly at The Ellan Vannin, Douglas, 8.30pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Funky Friday karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, from 9pm to 1am.

- Ian Thompson at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.

- Brown Sugar at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

Saturday

- Hannah Rebekah at Bottle Monkey Brew Co, Castletown, 7.30pm.

- Bahuki and The Getaways at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- Dickie Kelly at South Douglas Old Friends Club, Douglas, 8.30pm.

- Stuart Perks followed by dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.

- Karaoke FM at The Union, Castletown, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Karaoke at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm-late.

- Steve Nash acoustic The Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- David Castro at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.

- Dusty Plankton with support from Wez Clarke at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Fuzion at The Manor, Willaston, 9.15pm.

- The Boneyard at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Commercial, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.

-Powercut at The Creek, Peel.

- Toby Higgs at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- The Chris Winchester Band at The Front Porch, Douglas.

- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas.

Sunday

- Traditional music session at The Ginger Hall, Sulby, 1pm-4pm.

- TRiPOD at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 6.30pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by The Hunters at 7.30pm.

Wednesday

- Derek and friends in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.