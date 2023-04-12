Isle of Man Today's gig guide
Tonight (Thursday)
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Toby Higgs at The Empress, Douglas, 7pm-10pm.
- DJ Dusty C at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 8pm, followed by Dusty Plankton at 9.30pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Ian Thompson at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Totally 80s at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9.30pm.
- NOVA Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- Inside The Mind Of... Songwriters for Mental Health in aid of Isle Listen at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 2pm-10.30pm.
- Eugene Wilson hosts a live music charity gig with Relative Impact, Cate Tonks Trio, Eugene Wilson, Indigo and Eoin Molyneux at Onchan parish hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £7.
- Mother Funkers at Secret Pizza, Castletown, 8pm.
- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The White House, Peel, 9pm-midnight.
- DJ Karaoke and Disco at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm.
- Fully Grown Adults at Rovers Return, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Powercut at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Commercial, Ramsey, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Joey Wylde at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- The Boneyard at The Mitre, Ramsey.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Manx Arms, Onchan.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Creek Inn, Peel.
- Toby Higgs at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas.
- Insects and Shady Acres at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.
Sunday
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Joshua T Whalebone at 7.30pm.
- Traditional music session for learners at The Heron, Anagh Coar, 4pm-6pm.
- The Reveilletes at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- DJ Karaoke and Disco at O’Donnells, Douglas, 7pm.
Wednesday
- Callum Brew in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.