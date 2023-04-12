Isle of Man Today's gig guide

Tonight (Thursday)

- Power On Music presents Jon Lightfield at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Toby Higgs at The Empress, Douglas, 7pm-10pm.

- DJ Dusty C at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 8pm, followed by Dusty Plankton at 9.30pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.

- Ian Thompson at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Totally 80s at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9.30pm.

- NOVA Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

Saturday

- Inside The Mind Of... Songwriters for Mental Health in aid of Isle Listen at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 2pm-10.30pm.

- Eugene Wilson hosts a live music charity gig with Relative Impact, Cate Tonks Trio, Eugene Wilson, Indigo and Eoin Molyneux at Onchan parish hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £7.

- Mother Funkers at Secret Pizza, Castletown, 8pm.

- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The White House, Peel, 9pm-midnight.

- DJ Karaoke and Disco at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm.

- Fully Grown Adults at Rovers Return, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Powercut at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Commercial, Ramsey, 9.30pm.

- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.

- Joey Wylde at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- The Boneyard at The Mitre, Ramsey.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Manx Arms, Onchan.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Creek Inn, Peel.

- Toby Higgs at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas.

- Insects and Shady Acres at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.

Sunday

- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Joshua T Whalebone at 7.30pm.

- Traditional music session for learners at The Heron, Anagh Coar, 4pm-6pm.

- The Reveilletes at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.

- DJ Karaoke and Disco at O’Donnells, Douglas, 7pm.

Wednesday

- Callum Brew in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.