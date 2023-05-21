NOVA Band will be performing at Encore Bar and Brasserie, Douglas, tomorrow (Friday) ( )

- Neil and Joey at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.

- Dickie Kelly at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm-midnight.

- John Gregory, Rob Middleton and Paul Reynolds at Peel Sailors’ Shelter, 8pm.

- The Chris Winchester Band at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- The Ian Thompson Band at The Queens Hotel, Douglas, 9pm.

- Toby Higgins at the TT Grandstand, Douglas, 4.30pm, followed by DK Jacob Kneale at 9pm.

- The Twisted Sisters at Sam Webbs, Douglas , 4pm-7pm.

- Marcella and Heikki at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Jon Lightfield and Mark Firth at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.

- Terence George at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.

- Awesome Party Band at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.

- Karaoke at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 8pm.

- The Ed Millar Band and guests at The Legion, Douglas, 7pm, tickets £15.

- Karaoke/cheesy disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 7pm-1am.

- Toby Higgins at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.

- Francesca May at the TT Grandstand, Douglas, 5pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Ian Thompson at 7.30pm.

- SingalongaDad charity event in aid of Anthony Nolan at Tower House atrium, Douglas, midday-1.30pm.

-The Getaways at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Creek, Peel.

- The Chris Winchester Band at The Front Porch, Douglas.

- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.

- Phil Rock at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Powercut at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Commercial Hotel, Ramsey, 9.30pm.

- Harvey Mushman at The Highwayman, Peel, 9.30pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.

- David Castro at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.

- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.

- DJ Disco and Karaoke at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm-midnight.

- Dickie Kelly at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- CUNextFriday at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.

- NiCole at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Francesca May at The British, Douglas, 6.30pm.

- M&Ms at the TT Grandstand, 4pm, followed by DJ Kyle McKee at 9pm.

- Post War Stories at Noa Bakehouse, Douglas, tickets £12 in aid of Isle Listen.

- Paul Reynolds and Alan Hess in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Haven, Port Erin.

- Penthouse Dive at The Railway, Douglas.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Heron, Anagh Coar.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- The Ian Thompson Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Jamie Blackburn at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin , 9.30pm.

- Funky Friday Fun karaoke, disco at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.

- Karaoke Night with JZ Karaoke at The Mines Tavern, Laxey, 9pm-midnight.

- Steph and Eamonn at The Whitestone, Ballasalla , 9pm.

- NOVA Band at Encore Bar and Brasserie, Douglas, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Ellan Vannin, Douglas, 8.30pm.

- Open Mic at The Black Dog Oven, Peel , 7.30pm.

- David Holland at The Bridge, Douglas, 4.30pm-7.30pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas , 8pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

