Tonight (Thursday)
- DreadMann presents Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8.15pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- David Holland at The Bridge, Douglas, 4.30pm-7.30pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Ellan Vannin, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- NOVA Band at Encore Bar and Brasserie, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke Night with JZ Karaoke at The Mines Tavern, Laxey, 9pm-midnight.
- Funky Friday Fun karaoke, disco at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
- Manx Punx at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm-11.30pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Heron, Anagh Coar.
- Trevor Nelson at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- Penthouse Dive at The Railway, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Haven, Port Erin.
Saturday
- Paul Reynolds and Alan Hess in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Post War Stories at Noa Bakehouse, Douglas, tickets £12 in aid of Isle Listen.
- M&Ms at the TT Grandstand, 4pm, followed by DJ Kyle McKee at 9pm.
- Francesca May at The British, Douglas, 6.30pm.
- NiCole at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- CUNextFriday at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.
- Sideways presents Rebirth: Non-stop Linkin Park at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm, tickets £10.
- Shoddywaddy at 1886, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- DJ Disco and Karaoke at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm-midnight.
- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
- David Castro at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
- Southern State at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Harvey Mushman at The Highwayman, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Commercial Hotel, Ramsey, 9.30pm.
- Powercut at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Phil Rock at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Penthouse Dive at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- The Chris Winchester Band at The Front Porch, Douglas.
- Heathen Chemistry at Secret Pizza, Castletown.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Creek, Peel.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
-The Getaways at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
Sunday
- SingalongaDad charity event in aid of Anthony Nolan at Tower House atrium, Douglas, midday-1.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Ian Thompson at 7.30pm.
- Francesca May at the TT Grandstand, Douglas, 5pm.
- Toby Higgins at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at 1886, Douglas, 6.40pm-9pm.
- Karaoke/cheesy disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 7pm-1am.
- The Ed Millar Band and guests at The Legion, Douglas, 7pm, tickets £15.
- Karaoke at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 8pm.
- Awesome Party Band at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.
- DJ Degsy at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
- Terence George at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
Monday
- Jon Lightfield and Mark Firth at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.
- Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Marcella and Heikki at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
Tuesday
- The Twisted Sisters at Sam Webbs, Douglas , 4pm-7pm.
- Toby Higgins at the TT Grandstand, Douglas, 4.30pm, followed by DK Jacob Kneale at 9pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at The Queens Hotel, Douglas, 9pm.
- 995 at Jaks, Douglas.
- The Chris Winchester Band at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- DJ Degsy at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
Wednesday
- John Gregory, Rob Middleton and Paul Reynolds at Peel Sailors’ Shelter, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm-midnight.
- Ian Thompson at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Klevershirts at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Traditional Irish music session at O’Donnells, Douglas.
- Sunset Jet at Jaks, Douglas.
- Blank Canvas at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.
- Neil and Joey at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.