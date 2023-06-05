Tonight (Thursday)

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Trevor Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Ian Thompson at The Bridge Inn, Douglas, from 4.30pm-7.30pm.

- Alex Harris at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.

- That Kelly Bird at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Shades of Gray at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- 995 at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- David Castro singing Soul, pop and Reggae at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Toby Higgs at The Empress, Douglas.

- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Legion, Peel.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.

Saturday

- Peter Corkhill in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.

- Deep South Music Festival presents Saturday Night Live on the beach stage, Port Erin, from 6pm with Eoin Molyneux at 8pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Southern Vintage Tractor and Machinery Show, Castletown, 7pm.

- Gaz and Joe at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- David Castro singing Soul, pop and Reggae at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Awesome Party Band at The Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.

- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.

- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.

- Toby Higgs at The Manor, Willaston.

- 995 at Jaks, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Haven, Port Erin.

-Aeons and Shady Acres at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.

Sunday

- Folk session at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 1pm-4pm followed by John Gregory at 5pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Ian Thompson at 7.30pm.

Monday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.

Tuesday

- Joshua T Swings and Bops at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.

Wednesday

- Summer solstice celebration with Kate B, Luna and Virgil at Glen Villas, on the edge of Sulby Claddaghs, 7pm-10pm. People should ‘bring an open heart, a cushion and a blanket, or a chair and a water bottle’.

- Clash Vooar at The Sailors’ Shelter, Peel, 8pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.