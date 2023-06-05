Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Ian Thompson at The Bridge Inn, Douglas, from 4.30pm-7.30pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
- That Kelly Bird at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Shades of Gray at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- 995 at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- David Castro singing Soul, pop and Reggae at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Toby Higgs at The Empress, Douglas.
- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Legion, Peel.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
Saturday
- Peter Corkhill in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Deep South Music Festival presents Saturday Night Live on the beach stage, Port Erin, from 6pm with Eoin Molyneux at 8pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Southern Vintage Tractor and Machinery Show, Castletown, 7pm.
- Gaz and Joe at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- David Castro singing Soul, pop and Reggae at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at The Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Toby Higgs at The Manor, Willaston.
- 995 at Jaks, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Haven, Port Erin.
-Aeons and Shady Acres at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.
Sunday
- Folk session at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 1pm-4pm followed by John Gregory at 5pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Ian Thompson at 7.30pm.
Monday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
Tuesday
- Joshua T Swings and Bops at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
Wednesday
- Summer solstice celebration with Kate B, Luna and Virgil at Glen Villas, on the edge of Sulby Claddaghs, 7pm-10pm. People should ‘bring an open heart, a cushion and a blanket, or a chair and a water bottle’.
- Clash Vooar at The Sailors’ Shelter, Peel, 8pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.