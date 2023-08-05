Tonight (Thursday)

- Isle of Man Swing Band at the Villa Marina Arcade, Douglas, 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8.15pm.

- David Castro at Sir Norman’s Bar, Douglas, 9pm-midnight.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Ian Thompson at The Bridge, Douglas, 4.30pm.

- Peter Crowe and Chris Killey at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Steve Nash at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm.

- Bop Katz 50s and 60s rock ‘n’ roll at The Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.

- Lazy Daze at The Railway, Douglas, 9pm.

- Karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm to midnight.

- Eoin Molyneux at Tacoma, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.

- Penthouse Dive at 1886, Douglas.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

Saturday

- Heikki Koistinen in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.

- Deep South Music Festival presents Saturday Night Live on the beach stage, Port Erin, from 6pm and Night Time tennis at 8pm.

- Aeons at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- Trevor Nelson at The Bridge, Douglas, 8.30pm.

- Karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.

- Joshua T Whalebone singing swing, 60s and 70s soul and Motown classics at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at The Albert, Douglas, 9pm.

- Crawlboard at The Railway, Douglas, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.

- The Klevershirts at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.

- DJ Karaoke and Disco at Sam Webbs, Douglas.

- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Haven, Port Erin.

Sunday

- Ian Thompson at the Tynwald Inn, St John’s, 2.30pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm.

Wednesday

- Summer Wurlitzer Concert with David Redfern at the Villa Marina Arcade, Douglas,from 1pm.

- Dan Looney, Eugene Wilson and Brian and Denise at The Sailors’ Shelter, Peel, 8pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.