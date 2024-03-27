A free art exhibition will open this week at the Villa Marina Arcade which will celebrate the island’s Biosphere status.
The annual Easter event, organised by The Isle of Man Art Society, returns for 2024 and will showcase the work of established and emerging local talent.
The theme will be the island’s UNESCO Biosphere status which has granted in 2016 to promote the island’s environment, culture and a sustainable future.
The 2024 event, sponsored by Ramsey Crookall, will showcase many new exhibits from local artists who have used a range of art media including oil, watercolour and acrylic on canvas, as well as 3D, sculpture and clay. With such an variety of styles and themes, organisers say there is something for everyone.
President of the Isle of Man Art Society Peter Hepworth admits he is constantly surprised by the quality of work that is displayed each year by Manx-based artists.
He said: ‘This event has been a long-time feature of the arts calendar for many years and I’m amazed at the variety and depth of talent exhibited by our society members.
‘Working in celebration of UNESCO Isle of Man and with the generous support of Ramsey Crookall, without which this wouldn’t be possible, I can’t wait to welcome new visitors through our doors during Easter 2024.’
Environment Minister and vice-chair of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Clare Barber MHK is delighted the theme of this year’s exhibition will be the island’s Biosphere status.
She said: ‘Creativity is one of many ways people connect with our beautiful UNESCO Biosphere and it is always impressive to see how many wonderful ways our talented local artists depict our Island’s nature, wildlife, culture and community. I wish the society another successful event.”
David Harding, managing director, Ramsey Crookall, says he is honoured to be backing the annual exhibition once more.
He said: ‘This is the fourth year Ramsey Crookall has sponsored the Isle of Man Art Society Easter Exhibition and we are proud to once again be associated with the event.
‘We are always amazed at the broad range of subject matters, the different styles and the general high quality of the work created by members of the Society.
‘The artwork on display continues to focus on our Island heritage and the aims of UNESCO Biosphere in working together for a sustainable future.’
There will be a raffle and the first place winner will receive an original watercolour painting titled ‘Manx Folklore’ featuring the ‘Isle of Man Fairy Bridge’ generously donated by artist Catherine James.
Admission is free and there is lift access at the venue plus plenty of parking nearby. The event will run from Friday, March 29 through to Monday, April 1. Doors open daily between 10am and 6pm.