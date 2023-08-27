Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- David Holland at The Bridge, Douglas, 4.30pm.
- Rage Hot System with System of a Dhoon and Kinrage at Villa Marina Promenade Suite, Douglas, 8.15pm. Tickets £12.50.
- Trad session at the Colby Glen, 8pm.
- Clash Vooar at Peel Centenary Centre’s Atholl Room, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- The Ballaghs at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Lazy Daze at 1886, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- The Heinrich Manoeuvre at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke with David Castro at the Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Open mic with Eugene Wilson at The Black Dog Oven, Peel.
Saturday
- Balley Cashtal Brass in Market Square, Castletown, 10.30am.
- Eoin Molyneux at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
- David Castro at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Sunset Jet at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Totally 80s at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9.30pm.
- Voodoo Bandits at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at Secret Pizza, Castletown.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- MotherFunkers at The Mitre, Ramsey.
- Francesca May at The Railway, Douglas.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas.
- DJ Karaoke and Disco at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- Switch at 1886, Douglas.
- No Stress at The Black Dog Oven, Peel.
Sunday
- Trad session with Scran at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 1pm followed by Rock Project groups at 3pm and Clash Vooar at 6pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Tynwald Inn, St John’s, 2.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Riffs open mic night at 7.30pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
-Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Singaround at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.