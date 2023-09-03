Tonight (Thursday)

- Soundcheck Presents at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Ian Thompson at The Bridge, Douglas, 4.30pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Commercial, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Trad session at Colby Glen, 8pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.​

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Bon Jelski at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Ste Hall at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- David Holland at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Haven, Port Erin.

- DJ at The Central, Ramsey.

- Toby Higgs at The Empress, Douglas.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

Saturday

- Mad Daddy in Market Square, Castletown, 5pm, followed by Motherfunkers at 6.30pm.

- Biskee Brisht at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- Dylan George at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Han-FX and JorDMC ft. The Innuendo Orchestra at Secret Pizza, Castletown, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at The Albert, Douglas, 9pm.

- Bop Katz at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at The Railway Inn, Douglas, 9pm.

- ElectRIK Dreams 80s tribute show at The Union, Castletown, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.

- Nige T, This Is Your Song, at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Totally 80s at The Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.

- Sunset Jet at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- DJ at The Central, Ramsey.

- Toby Higgs at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas.

- The Boneyard at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Tynwald Inn, St John’s, 3pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm, then Anthem, 7.30pm.

- John Cowley and Sean Crossley at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.

- TriPod at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 5pm.

- Dickie Kelly at The Baltic, Foxdale, 8pm.

- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

Tuesday

-Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.