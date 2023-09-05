Tonight (Thursday)

- RS Promotions presents Nathan Carter and his six-piece band at the Gaiety Theatre, Douglas, 7.30pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- David Holland at The Bridge, Douglas, 4.30pm.

- The Chris Winchester Band at Oscars, Douglas, 5pm- 7pm.

- Trad session at the Colby Glen, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.

- Klevershirts at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Big Shot at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Bon Jelski at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Legion, Peel.

- Terence George at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.

- Toby Higgs at The Empress, Douglas.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

Saturday

- Manx Traditional Music Group at Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival at the Villa Marina Gardens, Douglas, 11am -12.45pm, followed by Roc Vannin, 1pm-2.15pm and Biskee Brisht, 2.30pm-4.30pm.

- The Chris Winchester Band outside The Front Porch, Douglas, 2pm to 4pm.

- Sideways presents Guilty Pleasures volume 1 at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm-1.30am.

- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- CU Next Friday at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Fully Grown Adults at The Rovers, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Jamie Blackburn at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Totally 80s at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- 995 at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Powercut at Sam Webbs, Douglas.

- Toby Higgs at The Union, Castletown.

- Motherfunkers at Secret Pizza, Castletown.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Creek, Peel.

- Ian Thompson at The Whitestone, Ballasalla.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.

Sunday

- David Castro at Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival, Villa Marina Gardens, Douglas, 11am, followed by Trevor Shimmin, midday, When Nelly Met Kelly, 1pm-2.15pm and The Chris Winchester Band, 2.30pm-4.30pm.

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Toby Higgs at 7.30pm.

- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

Tuesday

-Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.