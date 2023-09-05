Tonight (Thursday)
- RS Promotions presents Nathan Carter and his six-piece band at the Gaiety Theatre, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- David Holland at The Bridge, Douglas, 4.30pm.
- The Chris Winchester Band at Oscars, Douglas, 5pm- 7pm.
- Trad session at the Colby Glen, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
- Klevershirts at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Big Shot at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Bon Jelski at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Legion, Peel.
- Terence George at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.
- Toby Higgs at The Empress, Douglas.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- Manx Traditional Music Group at Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival at the Villa Marina Gardens, Douglas, 11am -12.45pm, followed by Roc Vannin, 1pm-2.15pm and Biskee Brisht, 2.30pm-4.30pm.
- The Chris Winchester Band outside The Front Porch, Douglas, 2pm to 4pm.
- Sideways presents Guilty Pleasures volume 1 at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm-1.30am.
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- CU Next Friday at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Fully Grown Adults at The Rovers, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Totally 80s at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- 995 at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Powercut at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- Toby Higgs at The Union, Castletown.
- Motherfunkers at Secret Pizza, Castletown.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Creek, Peel.
- Ian Thompson at The Whitestone, Ballasalla.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.
Sunday
- David Castro at Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival, Villa Marina Gardens, Douglas, 11am, followed by Trevor Shimmin, midday, When Nelly Met Kelly, 1pm-2.15pm and The Chris Winchester Band, 2.30pm-4.30pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Toby Higgs at 7.30pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
-Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.