Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Trad session at the Colby Glen, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Karaoke at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- Port Erin Jazz Festival at The Bay Hotel and The Riddler Under The Nest. The Bay Hotel: The Bus Pass Blues Band with Chris Honour, 1pm; Mood Indigo, 2pm; Tree Ny Kiare, 3.15pm; The Heinrich Manoeuvre, 4.15pm. Riddler: Loose Crew, 1.30pm; Soze jazz ensemble, 2.30pm; Blue Vannin and friends, 3.45pm; Dirty Bertie and The Sherbets, 5pm.
- US blues guitarist Toby Walker, with support from John Gregory, at The Institute, Laxey, 7.30pm. Tickets £15.
- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- - Trevor John Shimmin at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Karaoke at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm
- Ian Thompson at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
- David Castro at Henderson & Glass, Douglas, 9pm.
- Fully Grown Adults at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Big Shot at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Voodoo Bandits at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Oktoberfest by Brassified at South Douglas Old Friends Association, Douglas.
- The Gary Gutter Band at The Whitehouse, Peel.
- Powercut at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- Ricky Rooney at 1886, Douglas.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm, and Trevor Shimmin, 7.30pm.
- Tripod at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 6.30pm.
- US blues guitarist Toby Walker, with support from John Gregory, at the Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin, 7.30pm. Tickets £15.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
-Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.