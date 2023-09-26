Tonight (Thursday)

- Soundcheck presents three new youth bands at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Trad session at the Colby Glen, 8pm.

- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Jamie Blackburn at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Ocean’s Avenue at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Karaoke at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

Saturday

- Port Erin Jazz Festival at The Bay Hotel and The Riddler Under The Nest. The Bay Hotel: The Bus Pass Blues Band with Chris Honour, 1pm; Mood Indigo, 2pm; Tree Ny Kiare, 3.15pm; The Heinrich Manoeuvre, 4.15pm. Riddler: Loose Crew, 1.30pm; Soze jazz ensemble, 2.30pm; Blue Vannin and friends, 3.45pm; Dirty Bertie and The Sherbets, 5pm.

- US blues guitarist Toby Walker, with support from John Gregory, at The Institute, Laxey, 7.30pm. Tickets £15.

- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- - Trevor John Shimmin at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at The Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- Karaoke at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm

- Ian Thompson at The British, Douglas, 9pm.

- David Castro at Henderson & Glass, Douglas, 9pm.

- Fully Grown Adults at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Jamie Blackburn at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Big Shot at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Voodoo Bandits at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Oktoberfest by Brassified at South Douglas Old Friends Association, Douglas.

- The Gary Gutter Band at The Whitehouse, Peel.

- Powercut at Sam Webbs, Douglas.

- Ricky Rooney at 1886, Douglas.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.

Sunday

- ​Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm, and Trevor Shimmin, 7.30pm.

- Tripod at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 6.30pm.

- US blues guitarist Toby Walker, with support from John Gregory, at the Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin, 7.30pm. Tickets £15.

- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

Tuesday

-Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.