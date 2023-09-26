- Port Erin Jazz Festival at The Bay Hotel and The Riddler Under The Nest. The Bay Hotel: The Bus Pass Blues Band with Chris Honour, 1pm; Mood Indigo, 2pm; Tree Ny Kiare, 3.15pm; The Heinrich Manoeuvre, 4.15pm. Riddler: Loose Crew, 1.30pm; Soze jazz ensemble, 2.30pm; Blue Vannin and friends, 3.45pm; Dirty Bertie and The Sherbets, 5pm.