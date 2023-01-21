Tonight (Thursday)
- Dreadmann presents Dreadmann and Steven Breslin at Quids Inn, in Douglas, from 8pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Eoin Molyneux at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Soul and Motown night at the Manx Legion Club, 7.30pm. Tickets available from the Legion Club.
-Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, from 8.30pm.
- Funky Friday karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, from 9pm to 1am.
- Big Shot at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Lost Dogs, Pearl Jam tribute, at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 9.30pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- Stuart Perks playing an acoustic session at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, from 8pm to 11pm. Free entry.
- Ravers disco party with Derek Degsy Liney at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, from 8pm.
- Manxical Mystery Tour Beatles tribute at The Manor, Willaston, 9pm.
- Black Diamond Promotions presents David Castro singing Soul, Pop and Reggae at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm, then after party from 11.45pm.
- DJ Lewis Parker at The Royal George, Ramsey, from 9pm to 1am.
- Dlckie Kelly at The White House, Peel, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm to midnight.
- The Barefoot Revolution at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Southern State Country Band at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Toby Higgins at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Miss Dynamite at The Creek, in Peel.
- Eoin Molyneux at O’Donnells, Douglas.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas.
Sunday
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Trevor John Shimmin, 7.30pm to 10pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Ginger Hall, Sulby, 6.30pm.
-Traditional music session at The Mitre, Kirk Michael, 1pm to 4pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke with Ray Sloane at Jaks, Douglas.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 8pm.
- Joe Russell in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm-1.30pm.