The traditional White Boys play was performed in streets across the island on Saturday.
Two teams – Peel White Boys and Southern White Boys – engaged in sword fights, sang and danced their way through the play, which has been performed over the Christmas period since the 19th century.
Peel White Boys has been performing together for four years.
The team is made up of Chris Williamson as St Maughold, Cori Philips as St George, Grainney Sheard as St Patrick, Matilda Watson as Mac Man, Nicola Tooms as Devilled Out and Becky Traynor as the Doctor.
They started the day outside Cannan Court, in Kirk Michael, before heading to Ramsey Courthouse and then Peel.
Meanwhile, the Southern White Boys, the longest running group and led by Phil Gawne, performed in Port St Mary, Port Erin, Castletown and Douglas.