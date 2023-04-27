The Isle of Man Federation of Women’s Institutes will be holding a coronation show tomorrow (Saturday) at St John’s Methodist Hall from 11am to 4.30pm.
This will include a group event of a crown-designing contest. There will be coronation-themed refreshments including the official coronation quiche, which is the official coronation dish picked by King Charles.
There will also be a raffle with prizes presented by the new chief constable of the police, Russ Foster.
On Sunday, May 7, there will be a joint fair for the coronation, at the Colby AFC football grounds, from 1pm to 4pm.
There will also be an event in the evening, including performances from Southern Belles and the young people’s Manx dancing display.
There will be other entertainment for those attending including a classic car display, a children’s craft tent, bouncy castles, charity and community stalls and people and come and try sports as well.
People will already be able to experience bale building with southern young farmers, market and plant stalls and a Coronation Garden Crown decorating
The event will also see competitions including, a Coronation Pet photo contest with the deadline for entries on May 3, a Walking Treasure trail with the deadline on May 5 and a Classic Car contest, with entries accepted on the day.
Onchan Methodist Church is holding a coronation fete on Monday, May 8, including a barbecue, afternoon tea and games, with Onchan Silver Band and Manx Folk Dancers providing entertainment.
The fete will be opened by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer will open the fete at 12pm on the day.
Keep an eye out for details of more coronation events on iomtoday.co.im