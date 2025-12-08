The Met Office has issued a 10-hour amber weather alert for heavy rain, with forecasters warning of difficult conditions across the island from midnight tonight.
The amber warning, issued by Ronaldsway forecaster David Britton, will remain in place from midnight to 10am on Tuesday, December 9.
Rain is expected to turn persistent and heavy overnight, continuing into Tuesday morning before clearing around mid-morning.
Forecasters say most areas could see 20–30mm of rain within nine hours, with 30–45mm possible over higher ground.
Around 20mm could fall in just three hours between 3am and 6am, raising the risk of standing water during the morning commute.
The Met Office says river levels are also likely to respond quickly due to the intensity of the rainfall and the already saturated ground.
The alert follows a period of unsettled weather, including a heavy rain warning on Sunday which caused localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.
Several roads were affected on Sunday, with large areas of standing water reported around the island.
St Mark’s Road, Ballasalla, and the Ballamodha Straight were described as ‘particularly bad’ and motorists were urged to avoid them.
Patrick Road in St John’s remains closed until noon today (Monday, December 8) after a fallen tree blocked the route between Station Road and Glen Needles Road.
Authorities are urging residents to take extra care, allow additional time for journeys and be prepared for further disruption.