Patrick Road, between Patrick village and St John’s, remains closed to traffic on Monday (December 8) following a landslip that deposited material across both traffic lanes.
The slip occurred during Sunday’s heavy and sustained rainfall, which also caused localised flooding on several other roads around the island.
Highway Services confirmed that this morning a structural engineer inspected the bank, and work is now underway to clear the carriageway and footway.
Measures will also be put in place to reduce the likelihood of further slippage at the location.
As a result, the emergency road closure order has been extended from midday until 4pm, with further updates expected later in the day.
Police had urged motorists to only travel only if absolutely necessary on Sunday after a number of roads, including St Mark’s Road, Ballasalla, and the Ballamodha Straight, experienced significant standing water.
The closure came amid a yellow weather warning issued by Ronaldsway Met Office for heavy rain.
More wet and windy weather is set to arrive on the island overnight, and you can find out more HERE.