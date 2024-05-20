One of the world’s best Fleetwood Mac tribute bands will be performing in the island later this month.
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac will be heading to the Villa Marina on May 30 as part of an extensive new UK & European tour.
The band have been brought over by The Manx Breast Cancer Support Group with money raised staying in the island to help fund specialist equipment for the Manx Breast Unit.
Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the hugely popular ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most popular groups. The tribute band has now played to more than one million fans across the globe, as well as achieving a staggering 125 million views to date via YouTube.
Channelling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured the British-American supergroup’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time, having sold a staggering 120million albums worldwide.
Talking about the new UK tour which kicked off in Coventry earlier this month, the band’s drum maestro Allan Cosgrove said: ‘What a fantastic Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac UK tour we’re all having. We’re seeing capacity audiences nightly and we’ve all been absolutely amazed at the reception.
‘It's very clear to us that there's a love for Fleetwood Mac in every auditorium. This year's setlist is really hot - all the Fleetwood Mac classics and we revisit a selection of tracks from all their greatest albums, from ‘Rumours’ and beyond, as well as including some early Peter Green era tracks too.’
What has pleased the tribute band most, are the new fans who have fallen in love with the band.
‘It's been great to see so many new faces at these concerts’, Allan said. ‘Almost like a whole new generation of Fleetwood Mac fans are emerging and checking us out. Our touring schedule is now taking us to all corners of the globe and our YouTube streams now stand at 125 million views.
‘We endeavour to perform Fleetwood Mac’s songs the very best that we can. It’s a real privilege to play each show and we are all still striving to better our live performances every time we hit the road.’
This new ‘very best of’ show. featuring a live seven-piece band, is already playing to packed-out houses right across the country. Any remaining tickets for the following upcoming UK dates are available by visiting: www.rumoursoffleetwoodmac.com/uk-2024