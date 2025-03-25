Journalists, critics, travel writers and visitors from across the world are set to arrive on the island next week for the opening of ‘KNOX: Order & Beauty’.
Opening Saturday, April 5, the exhibition looks to celebrate Archibald Knox’s legacy, whilst exploring how the island’s cultural heritage inspired his work.
Presenting a comprehensive showcase of his work, the exhibition will bring together over 100 pieces from the collections of Manx National Heritage alongside 100 works from private lenders and museums across the British Isles.
Once assembled, it will be the largest collection of Knox’s work to ever go on display.
Speaking about Knox and his work, a spokesperson from the Manx National Heritage commented: ‘Born on the Isle of Man in 1864, Knox was profoundly inspired by the island’s natural beauty, as well as its Celtic and Norse heritage.
‘These are elements that are evident in his beautiful designs, which continue to be cherished and sought after worldwide.
‘After studying and teaching art in the Isle of Man, Knox’s career took him to London, where his collaborations with the Silver Studio and Liberty & Co. transformed him into a pioneer of modern design.
‘Blending the Arts and Crafts movement, Art Nouveau, Modernism and Celtic Revival, Knox created a distinctive style that transformed the design landscape of his era.
‘Knox’s legacy – as an innovative artist, designer and teacher - continues to resonate across the world, and his Celtic-inspired works are now synonymous with Manx art and culture.
‘Locally, he taught at Ramsey Grammar School, encouraging his students to follow the principle of “aim at order, hope for beauty”.’
As well as the exhibition, which will run until March 1 2026, three guest speakers are set to arrive in the island to provide talks on Knox and his work to celebrate its opening.
Dr Stephen Martin, Anthony Bernbaum and Paul Carter Robinson will present at the Manx Museum on both Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6.
Dr Stephen Martin is an author and editor, and is well-known as the ‘world authority’ on Knox and his work.
His works include ‘Archibald Knox’, published by London: Art Media, while the second edition, entitled ‘Knox’, will be published in two volumes by Art Media, the first of which will appear in 2025.
Paul Carter Robinson is the founder, CEO and editor in chief of ‘Artlyst’, and is a senior arts and culture professional who began collecting and dealing in contemporary art 20 years ago.
He is a well-known figure on the London art scene and the author of the book ‘20th Century Pewter Art Nouveau to Modernism’.
Anthony Bernbaum is the founder of the gallery ‘The Peartree Collection’, which specialises in Archibald Knox silver and jewellery and other designer British silver and jewellery from 1870 to 1939.
Seminar tickets cost £20, and more information is available by visiting www.manxnationalheritage.im.
Admission to the 11-month exhibition is free, with donations being welcome.