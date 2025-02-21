The Isle of Man Post Office has announced the release of a new set of stamps celebrating the life of Archibald Knox.
Titled ‘Archibald Knox: Order and Beauty’, the set of ten stamps has been created in collaboration with Manx National Heritage and the Archibald Knox Forum to mark the ‘KNOX: Order and Beauty’ exhibition, the largest-ever display of Knox’s works.
Running from April 5 2025 to April 5 2026 at the Manx Museum, the exhibition explores Knox’s artistic journey, his connection to the Isle of Man and his role as a pioneer in modern design.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Post Office commented: ‘Archibald Knox (1864 - 1933) is celebrated worldwide for his exceptional craftsmanship and innovative designs.
‘His work for Liberty and Co, including the renowned cymric and tudric ranges, combined Celtic-inspired patterns with the modern aesthetics of the arts and crafts movement.
‘Each of the ten stamps in this collection features a carefully chosen piece from Knox’s vast body of work, showcasing his extraordinary versatility and artistic brilliance.’
The Order and Beauty stamp collection has been designed by EJC Design and features imagery from the Manx National Heritage Collection, the Peartree Collection and other private collections.
Maxine Cannon, general manager of Isle of Man Stamps and Coins, said: ‘We are honoured to celebrate the legacy of Archibald Knox with this beautifully curated stamp collection.
‘We hope collectors and admirers alike will enjoy this stunning set, which captures the essence of Knox’s timeless designs.’
Katie King, curator for art at Manx National Heritage, said: ‘The Post Office played a pivotal role in Archibald Knox’s life and career, making this stamp issue a particularly fitting way to celebrate his legacy.
‘From his tranquil cottage in Sulby, Knox sketched and coloured thousands of designs for Liberty and Co, dispatching them via the nearby post office to London.
‘This collection brings together some of Knox’s most iconic works and reminds us of the enduring beauty and relevance of his designs.’
‘This stamp issue is a wonderful opportunity to share Knox’s extraordinary designs with a global audience,’ added Chris Hobdell, managing director of the Archibald Knox Forum.
‘It offers a glimpse into the depth and diversity of his work, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Isle of Man that inspired him.
‘We hope it will encourage people to explore the KNOX: Order and Beauty exhibition and learn more about this remarkable designer.’
The Archibald Knox: Order and Beauty stamp issue is issued on February 27 but is available for pre-order now.
A range of products will be available as part of the collection, including the stamp set, ‘first day cover’, presentation pack, prestige booklet and booklet panes.
The spokesperson added: ‘This collection makes it the perfect choice for collectors and fans of Knox’s work.’