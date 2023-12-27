The Young Actor of Mann award is a celebration of the island’s emerging talent.
Held every two years, the Manx Amateur Drama Federation competition is open to youngsters aged 13 to 19.
This year’s competition takes place on March 30 and entries close on Saturday next week (January 13).
Matt, island director (IoM) head of operations and community bank, said: ‘The award is a real celebration of the island’s emerging talent and we’re proud to play our part in supporting this brilliant initiative.’
Chris Baglin, an experienced member of the Guild of Drama Adjudicators (GoDA), will be the adjudicator.
The Young Actor of Mann competition has been running for more than 25 years.
Admission is £5.
For more details about how to enter the competition visit the MADF website www.madf.im