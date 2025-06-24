Final preparations are being finalised for one of the Isle of Man’s most ambitious cultural celebrations - the Full Moon Festival 2025.
Now in its third year, this weekend’s three-day music, arts and wellness extravaganza has rapidly grown from a grassroots idea into a major fixture on the Manx summer calendar.
Starting on Friday at Rosehill Farm, Richmond Hill, the festival’s founder, Scotty Bradshaw, says the dream is simple: ‘For Full Moon to become the Isle of Man’s second-biggest event after the TT.’
With six music areas, glamping options, a barn venue, forest hideouts and a renewed focus on wellness, this year’s edition promises its most expansive line-up yet.
‘We’ve got three tents up and the main stage,’ said Scotty, speaking to Island Life this week.
‘The forest stage goes up Thursday, and the stretch tent will follow, once the wind calms down!’
Contingency plans are in place for the breezy forecast: ‘We’re boxing everything in with motorhomes until the wind passes.
‘It’s a bit of a nuisance, but we’re on a fairly sheltered hill, and worst case, we can fit everyone in the barn. It’s all going to be good!’
Tickets are selling fast, but there’s still a chance for last-minute festivalgoers to join.
‘We still have some tepees left, not many, and less than 10 motorhome spaces,’ he said.
‘Day tickets for Saturday are down to the last 100, and weekend tickets are about 70 per cent sold. We’re already over 850 total tickets, so we’re buzzing.’
Onsite parking is available for £6, and tickets must be purchased in advance.
There will be a taxi drop-off zone onsite, but drop-offs on Richmond Hill are prohibited.
The headline acts this year include OK Computer, a top-tier Radiohead tribute act, and international DJ Yousef, a major booking coup as the festival aims to attract more visitors from across.
‘Yousef doesn’t even play in Manchester or Liverpool that often anymore,’ said Scotty. ‘Last year about 8% of tickets were from the UK — we’re aiming to grow that.’
The local scene is still at the heart of the festival, with performances from Manx favourites like Clash War.
‘They’re seriously underrated,’ Scotty added. ‘We’ve always championed local talent.’
The festival’s growth has not come without challenges.
Coordinating six music zones over three days is a ‘logistical puzzle,’ Scotty admits, but a new partnership with Visit Isle of Man and plans to secure a fixed venue for three years signal a future of stability and scale.
Wellness is also taking centre stage.
Returning favourites include ice baths with the Manx Iceman, sauna sessions from River Sea Sauna and Morning Momentum, and yoga with Kate Bergquist and Heidi Danaher.
There’s even an ‘80s-themed aerobics class for up to 200 people in the works.
‘I thought people were nuts, but then everyone’s in the ice bath or doing yoga at 10am with a hangover — it’s brilliant!’
Looking to the future, Scotty dreams of booking names like Rick Astley and building a legacy to rival major UK festivals.
But for now, Full Moon Festival 2025 looks set to be its biggest, boldest, and most joyful edition yet.