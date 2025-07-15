Some fairytale favorites are set to take over the Kensington Arts Centre later this month.
Featuring performances from a group of talented young people ranging from the ages of eight to seventeen, the show is a stage production featuring much-loved fairytales - including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and Rapunzel.
An adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award-winning musical but with a twist, ‘Into the Woods Junior’ is designed for younger performers and is presented through special arrangement with one of the world’s leading theatrical licensing agencies, Music Theatre International (MTI).
The story follows the famous fairy-tale characters as they venture into the woods on quests to fulfil their wishes.
But the plot explores what happens after ‘happily ever after’, offering timeless lessons about choices, consequences, and community.
Show organisers say the junior version simplifies the music, dialogue, and themes to make it accessible for youth theatres, schools, and family audiences, while still retaining the humour and emotional depth of the original show.
Director Ben Gale said: ‘Our young cast have taken on this new venture with great enthusiasm and professionalism. Into the Woods JR. offers so much more than fairy tales – it’s about choices, consequences, and growing up. I’m incredibly proud of what’s being created and can’t wait for audiences to experience this magical, meaningful show.’
Emma Goodson, Creative Development Co-ordinator at Kensington Arts, added: ‘At Kensington Arts, we’re passionate about giving young people the chance to shine. Into the Woods JR. is the perfect blend of challenge and creativity – it’s clever, funny, and emotional in all the right places.’
The show will run for three performances at Kensington Arts Centre on Friday 25th and Saturday 26th of July. The cost of tickets ranges from £10-£15 and are available to purchase from the Kensington Arts Website or alternatively at the Villa Marina Box office.