The winner of Young Singer of Mann 2025 has been selected to perform internationally at a prestigious festival.
Seventeen-year-old Breesha Kelsey has been accepted to compete in both the ‘Young Classical Voice of the Future’ and the ‘Young Voice of Musical Theatre’ categories at the 2026 Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in July.
Located in North Wales the event has been described as ‘one of the world’s most respected music festivals’.
It has occurred every summer since 1947, with 4,000 performers taking part annually.
Performers are selected through a competitive application process, with a panel of experts reviewing submitted recordings and selecting a small number of performers to take part in the competition.
Breesha, who attends Ballakermeen High School, has been heavily involved in the arts scene since she was a little girl.
She is no stranger to success when it comes to vocal competitions, regularly winning singing competitions at the Guild.
She was awarded the prestigious Sheffield Plate for best young vocalist in 2024.
Breesha has been a member of the National Youth Choir of Great Britain since 2019, where she has been selected to perform solo roles.
She has also sang with the National Youth Choir at the Royal Albert Hall as part of the NYCGB’s 40th anniversary celebrations.
The singer has previously performed at the festival in 2018 as a member of the Ballacottier School Choir.
Katie Lawrence conducted the choir and plays a huge role in the promotion of music in the Isle of Man.
She said: ‘We were so excited to all go to Llangollen in 2018 and it’s fantastic that the experience inspired Breesha to participate at Llangollen this year, as a solo artist.’
Breesha said she is ‘really excited’ to be given the opportunity to perform.
As well as her solo performances, Breesha will also be singing at the Eisteddfod as part of Skeealyn Vannin, a Manx vocal group.
Breesha studies singing with Krissy Sutcliffe and has also been a pupil of Rachel Wild since the age of four.