Jack and Chloe Watson, aged 12 and 10 respectively, are now the proud owners of their own cuddly Manx kittens toys whom they chose to call Jaffa and Coco respectively.
Also included in the prize were beautiful handmade feline themed wall hangings featuring the children’s names from local ceramist and artist Felicity Wood.
Visitors to Cregneash and The Grove were offered the opportunity to take part in the Challenge where they had to find nine cats, each with their own Manx name, who were hiding around the sites. Jack and Chloe’s entry was the lucky one to be drawn when the competition closed.
Manx National Heritage worked with island artist Mrs Wood to design the trail which featured 18 uniquely hand painted cat portraits each with Manx names such as Graihagh, Kirree, Juan and Ean.
Mum Claire said: ‘I just wanted to say thank you for treating Jack and Chloe.
‘They were super excited and their cats are hanging with pride. Thank you again for running your brilliant treasure hunts.’