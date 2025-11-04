Police and the Department of Infrastructure have confirmed the entirety of the A18 Mountain Road is currently closed.
It’s after a diesel spill earlier this morning (Tuesday).
The closure, from Ramsey to the Creg Ny Baa, was put in place just after 11am and has been authorised until 1pm while crews clear the hazard.
However the closure will be lifted as soon as work is complete.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has asked motorists to ‘avoid the area and follow any diversion signs or instructions from authorities’.
Earlier today, a section of the A5 New Castletown Road was shut due to significant flooding at Brown Cow Hill (or Santon Dip).
That road reopened to traffic at 10.35am.