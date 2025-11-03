A first-of-its-kind medicinal cannabis café is set to open its doors in Ramsey, marking a major milestone for the Isle of Man.
Called The Green Lounge CSC, the venue describes itself as ‘a community resource on the Isle of Man, offering education, support, and advocacy for medicinal cannabis patients’, and aims to ‘promote safe, informed access’ for those who use cannabis for health reasons.
Located at 66 Parliament Street, The Green Lounge will be the island’s first Cannabis Wellness Lounge, combining a ‘creative social space with education, wellbeing events, and a strong focus on community’.
Announcing the opening on Facebook, the team behind the project said: ‘It’s finally time… Years in the making, countless late nights, paint-covered hands, and pure belief that we could build something different.
‘The Green Lounge was never just an idea, it’s been a mission to create a safe, welcoming, and forward-thinking space where adults can connect, unwind, and be part of a genuine community.
‘Watch out for the rollout of our carefully curated stock, wellness events and the opening of our Consumption Pass system, for those who choose to consume cannabis responsibly and legally within our private setting.
‘This is about independence, authenticity, and inclusion. A space that belongs to all of us who’ve wanted somewhere to be themselves, without stigma.
‘It’s taken us years to get here and we could not have done it without the support of our community, friends and family.’
‘We can’t wait to welcome you all into the island’s first Cannabis Wellness Lounge.
‘For Patients, by Patients. We did it. Together.”
Co-founders Maria and Daisy-May say the project has been years in the making and represents something entirely new for the island.
‘This has never been done here before,’ said Maria.
‘We’ve worked tirelessly to create something that challenges the norm and gives adults a space to breathe, create, and connect responsibly in an alcohol free venue.’
Daisy-May added: ‘From the start, we wanted The Green Lounge to be a home for an inclusive community.
‘It’s a safe space that we needed just as much as other patients and carers. The stigma has to end for education and compassion to shine through.’
The lounge will offer non-alcoholic drinks, creative workshops, wellbeing events, and collaborations with local artists, makers, and educators.
It also aims to breathe new life into a landmark Ramsey building while supporting local employment and creativity.
Or as Maria put it: ‘This is about leading change, not following trends. We’re building something positive, responsible, and rooted in island culture.’
The Green Lounge will open its doors later this year, with more details coming soon on its website and social channels.