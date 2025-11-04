The Department of Infrastructure has closed the road at the bottom of Brown Cow Hill in Santon this morning (Tuesday) due to significant flooding.
Police are currently on site assisting with traffic control as heavy rain continues to cause disruption across the area.
The traffic is backed up and at a standstill with commuters heading into Douglas.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service are also at the scene.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said southbound traffic is being diverted via Oatlands Road, while northbound vehicles are being redirected off at the Blackboards.
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible and to follow the directions of emergency services.
Drivers are also being reminded to take extra care on the roads, with surface water and poor visibility making conditions hazardous in several parts of the island.
‘Stay safe and drive carefully in wet conditions,’ police added