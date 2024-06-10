Entries for the Manx graduate dissertation competition are now open, with the winner to be announced at University College Isle of Man’s research festival in October.
Every year UCM graduating students submit a summary of their dissertation into the student dissertation competition, and this year UCM is opening up the competition to include any final-year Manx undergraduates that studied at UCM or off-Island.
As well as securing this accolade, the winner of the competition will receive a prize of £200 which is provided by software development company PDMS.
Anyone wishing to take part needs to submit their entry by July 31 in either video or poster format.
The research festival’s organising committee will select the winner which will be announced at the event on Friday, October 18 at UCM’s Nunnery campus.
UCM’s higher education manager Gail Corrin said: ‘We’re excited to be opening up our student dissertation competition to include not just our UCM graduates but all Manx students who will be completing their degree this year.
‘Over the years this competition has seen some fantastic entries and it is a really wonderful opportunity for graduates to show the skills, knowledge and professionalism they have learnt throughout their studies to potential employers.
‘The research festival has become a great community event which is open to everyone and well attended by academics, researchers and wider industry professionals.’
Catriona Watt, chief executive officer at PDMS added: ‘We’re pleased to once again be supporting this competition which highlights the quality of work graduates in the island are producing.
‘We’re looking forward to seeing some of the entries, and of course handing over the prize to the winner.’
More information about what needs to be included in the video or poster as well as how to enter can be found at www.ucm.ac.im/rf24