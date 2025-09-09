Tributes are continuing to pour in following the death of former MHK, MLC and celebrated figure in the island’s cultural life, Geoff Corkish MBE.
Mr Corkish, who had been battling cancer, died this week.
News of his passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from across politics, the arts and the wider community, where he was remembered as a ‘larger than life’ character and a ‘true gentleman’.
He was first elected to the House of Keys in 2006, representing Douglas West, and was re-elected in 2011.
Two years later, in 2013, he was elevated to the Legislative Council, continuing his political career until his retirement.
Before entering politics, he was well known as the long-serving spokesperson for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, where his approachable style and sense of humour made him a recognisable face to generations of islanders.
Away from politics and business, Mr Corkish made a lasting contribution to the island’s cultural life.
A gifted baritone, he won the prestigious Cleveland Medal in 1983 and went on to direct the Festival of Choirs.
He also served as chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council and vice-chair of Culture Vannin, working tirelessly to promote and support Manx creativity and tradition.
A Steam Packet spokesperson said his ‘positivity and passion for the island and its ferry company was unparalleled.’
A spokesperson for Culture Vannin said: ‘We are saddened to hear the news of the passing of Geoff Corkish MBE, our former Vice-Chairman and staunch supporter of all things Manx.
‘We have read so many amazing tributes online already, and the words community, Manx, natural born performer, kindhearted and a true gentleman stand out.
‘Geoff was our Vice-Chairman between 2014 and 2018 and was a key driving force behind the development of our cultural centre in St John’s.
‘His passion for so many aspects of Manx life stood out – from festivals to concerts and gatherings where you could enjoy a real cooish.
‘Like so many others, we always took great delight in his performances on stage too - what a voice, what a brilliant compere and entertainer!
‘He will be missed as a champion of Manx culture in its myriad of forms – a true gentleman and friend to the island. Our sincere condolences to his family and close friends.’
Mr Speaker, Juan Watterson MHK, also paid tribute. He said: ‘As a fiercely proud Manxman, he took great pride in representing West Douglas, being elected twice before being elected to the Legislative Council in 2013.
‘Geoff’s style wasn’t banging the table, but by using his disarming personality to get people to sit round it to settle issues and make our island a better place.’
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan added: ‘Geoff was deeply passionate about the Isle of Man and dedicated to serving the community.
‘He brought balance and perspective to debates within Tynwald, making a positive contribution to the Government of the day.
‘Geoff will be sorely missed. My thoughts are with his wife Muriel and his family during this difficult time.’