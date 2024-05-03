University College Isle of Man (UCM) has launched three new ‘upskilling courses’ for adults around sustainability.
The City & Guilds Level 4 Retrofit Assessor qualification is designed for people in the construction industry to give them the skills to visit properties and carry out surveys about what energy efficiency measures should be installed.
The City & Guilds Award in Electric & Hybrid Vehicle course is aimed at mechanics who want to develop skills working with electric vehicles. The course will last 16 hours and includes an online exam.
The third additional course which is the City & Guilds Level 3 Certificate in Domestic Energy Assessment qualification, will be available from January. The course details how to conduct energy assessments and inspections, as well as being able to produce and explain Energy Performance Certificates.
During the college’s recent Learn4Life event where these courses where launched, Capital International’s sustainability officer, Nancy Shefford provided an insightful presentation about sustainability in business and the workplace. As well as being a sustainability expert, Nancy is a UCM alumni and has worked in the finance industry for seven years before reskilling into a sustainability role.
Kerry Birchall, who manages the adult learning provision at UCM said: ‘We’re really excited to be putting on these new courses which have all come from feedback we’ve had from industry partners, the Department for Enterprise and the Chamber of Commerce.
‘Developing skills within sustainability is more important than ever before so we want to make sure we’re supporting our community to gain those skills.
‘We’ve got lots more exciting developments in this area planned including an eco-plastering course which we’ll be announcing details of in the near future.’
The three new courses add to UCM’s adult learning provision, which includes the City & Guilds Level 2 Award in Sustainability and the Green Environment are designed to upskill people in the developing area of sustainability.