Bird charity sees a rise of injured gulls
Subscribe newsletter
A charity has seen a rise in the number of injured gulls being admitted.
Manx Wild Bird Aid has said they are being admitted faster than the charity can find spaces.
The charity takes in all species of wild birds and volunteers take care of them and nurse them back to health if they are injured.
It took to social media to warn the public that many of the young gulls wandering on the ground are ‘new flyers’.
It said: ‘Going from L to R plates in a short space of time, they haven’t learnt about dangers which exist, such as cars, dogs and those who will try to hurt them.
‘While some of the injuries we see aren’t deliberately inflicted, we know from experience gulls are targeted.
‘Please be patient, slow down and, as long as it’s safe to do so, take avoiding action if you see a gull in the road.
‘We have few enough volunteers as it is and continuously dealing with badly injured gulls is soul destroying to say the least.’
It added that ‘the numbers mount up’. ‘Every young gull that dies has an impact on the future population of a species under threat,’ said Manx Wild Bird Aid.
‘Some injuries are so traumatic the bird has to be euthanised right away which in turn puts more strain on local veterinarians who are already working long hours.
‘So one action, deliberate or not, has a huge ripple effect.
‘None more so than on the poor gull itself, left to wander in pain until someone contacts us.’
The charity appealed to the public and asked that if you see someone deliberately hurting a gull or any bird, its advice remains the same.
Get as much information and evidence as you can, such as video evidence, a registration number and the make or model of any vehicle involved, and report it to the police.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |