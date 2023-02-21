A wildlife charity’s beach party event saw people learn about marine conversation work.
Manx Wildlife Trust held its Love Your Beach events last week to publicise the importance of the charity’s work.
It was also encouraging people to enjoy the Isle of Man’s coasts all year round.
More than 20 people braved the cold weather to go to Douglas beach for MWT’s Love Your Beach party on Saturday.
The party involved a number of different activities, including large-scale beach art on the sand, a shark egg hunt, and a sea watch, where members of staff guided people across the beach and showed them what to look out for in terms of wildlife.
Beach Buddies also joined the group to do a litter pick on the beach, which anyone could get involved with.
MWT said: ‘It was great to have so many people join us to celebrate our fantastic beaches.’
Other events across the week involved a live nature paint on Ramsey beach, led by MWT’s artist in residence Clare Payne.
Marine officer Lara Howe said of the week’s activities: ‘Our coastlines are a huge part of people’s lives in the Isle of Man, but as we are seeing globally, marine wildlife is under threat.
‘Love Your Beach is a great way of increasing public support to protect our shores and seas.’
She added it had been a great opportunity to get a group of people together and ‘show how much we love our beaches and the wildlife they support’.
