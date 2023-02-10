The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Today will be cloudy with some patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle possible at times. Breezy with a fresh to strong southwest wind, which will ease a little this afternoon. Maximum temperature around 10°C.
Cloudy but mainly dry this evening & tonight, as the moderate to fresh west to southwest wind gradually falls light. Minimum temperature around 6°C.
Sunrise: 7:50am
Sunset: 5:17pm
Outlook
Tomorrow will be mainly dry but largely cloudy, with a light to moderate south-westerly wind. Temperatures reaching up to 10°C at best.
Rather cloudy on Sunday with the cloud perhaps becoming thick enough at times to produce a few spots of light rain or drizzle, but not amounting to very much. Top temperature around 9°C, as the south to southwest wind freshens for a time.