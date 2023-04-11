The meeting will be held at 7.00 pm at the Garff Commissioners Office on New Road, in Laxey.
Plans for these sewage works have been a topic of debate for some time, as MU had planned to build treatment works near Laxey Harbour but it failed to win planning approval.
More than 50 areas have been considered by Manx Utilities before the company landed on the plantation as its choice.
The public is allowed to attend and at this meeting, the Garff commissioners will discuss their stances on the new plant and how to respond to the announcement.