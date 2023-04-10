Manx Utilities today announced where it wants to build a sewage plant for the Laxey and Baldrine area.
It's in the Axnfell plantation, woodland on a hill overlooking Laxey.
The state-owned authority says it chose the site following a comprehensive review of mroe than 50 potential sites, considering land availability, proximity to residential areas, highway access for operational vehicles, environmental and ecological issues, carbon and whole life costs, the proposed location is within the north eastern extent of the Axnfell plantation.
;The site footprint has been minimised to reduce visible and environmental impacts, whilst still allowing space for potential future expansion,' the authority says in a statement.
'Where possible the site will be screened and any tree loss will be mitigated by additional planting of native, broadleaf trees both on site and at other Manx Utilities owned sites in the area. The plantation is one of our Island’s many managed sites where tree-felling happens regularly. The land will be transferred to Manx Utilities ownership from the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.'
The decision comes after MU lost a planning battle to site a plant near Laxey harbour.
It must now go through the planning process from scratch with the new plan.