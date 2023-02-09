Douglas Council has rectified a backlog of recycling collections following staff sickness.
The waste team put out a notice on social media to tell some residents that its recycling collection would be pushed back to Friday, February 3.
A spokesperson for the council said: ‘Due to staff sickness, the crews were later going out than normal and didn’t get finished.
‘They’re all caught up now though and back on schedule, of course people naturally highlight if their collections don’t happen at the time they’re used to.’
The council changed its refuse collection schedule to try to increase recycling but it says that this has not affected the level of resources it needs carry out the work.
The council said: ‘Due to the change in schedule, recycling has increased and continues to increase, which is a positive and is being managed just fine.’