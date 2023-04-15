The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Dry today with sunny spells and light winds, although thickening cloud will arrive later in the afternoon and through the evening. Maximum temperature 12 Celsius.
Tonight outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop, with tomorrow then starting dull and damp with extensive hill fog and some light rain and drizzle at first. However, during the day it will gradually become dry with some brighter spells possible over the north of the island later.
Outlook
Dry during next week, rather cloudy on Monday but then sunny.
Sunrise: 6:18am
Sunset: 8:20pm