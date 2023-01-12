Manannan Sheepdog Trials held their first trial of the year on a dry but very cold day at Knock y Dooney, hosted by Alan and Orry Martin.
Trials secretary Ian Kelly said: ‘Huge thanks to our fantastic hosts: what a fabulous set up they put on for everyone with hot drinks and cakes and a beautiful venue.
‘It was also wonderful to see such a great turnout of spectators thank you for joining us and all your support.’
The trial ended with a win for Freddie Crowe and his dog, Kate, with second place going to Richard Crowe with Judy and third place to Orry Martin with Ace.
Manannan Sheepdog Trials will be holding a quiz night on Saturday (January 21), followed by a trial the next day. Visit their Facebook page for further information.
Also on their Facebook page you will find a link to a lovely video featuring David Brew, Alan Martin and Ned Kennaugh, talking about their memories of sheepdog trials for Culture Vannin.
You can also watch the video on Culture Vannin’s YouTube channel.