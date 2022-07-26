Manx Bat Group public walk
The next public bat walk organised by the Manx Bat Group will be at Ballasalla on Saturday, August 6.
Meeting at Rushen Abbey car park at 9pm, the walk will follow the Silverburn river to Silverdale and back, hoping to see and hear Daubenton’s bats feeding over the river, as well as woodland foraging species in the National Glen.
Following an introductory talk on Manx bats and their habits, participants will be able to listen out for bat calls on bat detectors loaned by the group, with Bat Group members on hand to explain which species are being detected, and why.
Manx Bat Group public bat walks are free of charge and all ages are welcome, although children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Good outdoor walking shoes are recommended.
The Manx Bat Group brings together volunteers from across the Isle of Man interested in the conservation of Manx bats.
They are a registered charity (no. 443) and are a partner member of the Bat Conservation Trust.
Alongside their frequent bat walks for the public, held most frequently in the summer, the group also run a bat helpline. If you find an injured or grounded bat or have a bat query, you can call: 366177 or the UK National Bat Helpline on 0345 1300 228.
