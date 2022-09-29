Manx charity inviting the public to have a go at tree planting
An environmental charity is inviting the public to take part in tree planting.
Isle of Man Woodland Trust has many different sites for tree saplings lined up over the autumn and winter months.
First timers or more experienced tree planters are welcome, says the charity.
It said: ‘Single persons or small groups can just rock up without prior contact. We are going to show newcomers our method of planting trees.’
The plantings tend to last for two to three hours. People should bring dirt proof and warm clothing, including sturdy shoes. Gardening gloves and a mug for coffee/tea are also encouraged but can be provided.
It will take place on Sunday at 10.30am in Hibernia. More information on directions can be found on the charity’s Facebook page.
The next session will be in Ballafayle-y-callow, Maughold on October 9.
