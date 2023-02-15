A nature show being held across three months will open on Saturday.
Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch’s Manx Nature Show will showcase the island’s environmental groups by way of an informative and highly visual exhibition.
It will take place at Cathedral Isle of Man in Peel and more than 20 environmental groups will take part.
Each group is working to conserve different species in the Isle of Man and in Manx waters, from marine life to birds, insects, fungi, bats and much more. The exhibition aims to publicise all of our local environmental groups and inspire the public to get involved through citizen science projects.
All those involved will be given display boards to showcase their work so people can learn what they do, how to get involved, or report sightings.
A collection of natural curiosities will be on loan from Manx National Heritage, including bones, shells and other wildlife specimens.
There will be activities for children, such as writing a wildlife pledge and completing a quiz sheet as they work their way around the show and gardens.
People can write down sightings of flora and fauna within the grounds and add sketches, poetry and notes into a scrapbook being provided.
Many of the environmental groups will be running bookable workshops for adults and children within the cathedral’s ecologically diverse gardens.
These will include nature trails, bird walks, nest activities, bug hunts, gardening for wildlife, art sessions and more.
It will also serve as a meeting point for wildlife walks, litter picks and dolphin watches from Peel.
A calendar has been set up to advertise these workshops on MWDW’s Manx Nature Show website.
The opening event will provide an opportunity to meet representatives of the environmental groups.
Tea and coffee will be available, and people are welcome to bring along a packed lunch and stay for as long as they wish.
The Manx Nature Show and cathedral gardens will be open to walk around seven days a week from 9am to 6pm (subject to church services) and bookable workshops will take place on selected dates.
There will be occasional dates with strictly no admittance inside the cathedral, and these are all listed on the website homepage.
Entry will be free, but groups may charge admission for workshops.
The show will run for three months, ending May 6.
For more information and the full timetable, go to manxnatureshow.weebly.com