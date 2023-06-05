An injured seal has been rescued from a beach in the island by a wildlife charity.
Manx Wildlife Trust’s volunteer seal sitters and marine mammal medics managed to catch the injured seal on the shores of the beach at Kirk Michael.
A spokesperson said: ‘Fortunately, we were successful in the capture and the young seal is now in the north of the island with vets at the seal rehab centre for treatment.
‘Unfortunately, this nasty injury was caused by fishing line.
‘We’re urging people to be responsible when using fishing gear, and make sure it’s taken home and disposed of safely if it’s no longer usable.’
If anyone wants to help Manx Wildlife Trust and the work it does protecting Manx marine species and habitats, they can make a donation on its website under ‘marine appeal’.
As part of its work, the charity monitors seal pup births, encourages puffins to nest on the Calf of Man and tags sharks.