Sharing ideas on attracting more wildlife
An environmental charity has been sharing ideas on how to attract more wildlife to local neighbourhoods.
Manx Wildlife Trust spent the weekend in-store at the Manx Telecom shop in Strand Street, Douglas to highlight the charity’s new eastern community group.
Community ranger Hannah Phillips talked through how to increase biodiversity in gardens and neighbourhoods.
Ms Phillips demonstrated some smartphone apps which help to identify birds and plants.
Hannah also gave away free packets of borage seeds, also known as starflower or bee flower, for Manx Telecom customers to take home with the aim of attracting more pollinators to their gardens.
Manx Telecom staff are currently redeveloping the land around the company’s headquarters in the Isle of Man Business Park, and are working with Manx Wildlife Trust to do this.
